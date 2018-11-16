Nevada Gov.-elect Sisolak chooses transition team leader

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak named the first members of his transition team Friday, tapping a veteran Democratic campaign strategist and policy adviser to head the group.

Democrat Steve Sisolak delivers his victory speech at an election night party in Las Vegas after winning the Nevada governor's race, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michelle White, executive director of For Nevada's Future, speaks during a rally at For Nevada's Future offices in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak named the first members of his transition team Friday, tapping a veteran Democratic campaign strategist and policy adviser to head the group.

Michelle White, who served as deputy state director and political director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, will lead Sisolak’s transition as executive director. She served this year as Nevada state director of For Our Future, a progressive policy and activism group, and earlier worked as director and deputy director for the state Senate Democratic caucus.

White, 32, of Las Vegas, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from High Point University in North Carolina 2008. A statement from the Sisolak team said that White brings “extensive Carson City experience,” given her prior work advising legislative leaders.

Sisolak in the statement also praised her “tireless advocacy on behalf of Nevada families.”

White in turn said the governor-elect’s “message of working to build a state where every family has the opportunity to succeed resonated across Nevada.”

Also announced: Francisco Morales and Christina Amestoy as deputy transition team directors. They served on the Sisolak campaign as political director and communications director, respectively.

The rest of the transition team membership is pending, the release said.

