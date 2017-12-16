Nevada

Nevada governor Brian Sandoval, wife seperating after 27 years

The Associated Press
December 16, 2017 - 9:01 am
 

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he and his wife, Kathleen, have decided to separate and plan to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

The two-term Republican says in a statement released Friday that “demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected.”

The statement says the Sandovals remain committed to their three children and ask that their family’s privacy be respected “during this difficult time.”

The Sandovals were married in 1990. They have two adult children and a teenager.

A Reno native, Brian Sandoval was first elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He served in the Nevada Assembly and as state attorney general and as a federal judge before becoming governor.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nevada Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like