Nevada Rep. Dina Titus backs Joe Biden for president

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden received a boost in his quest to win the Democratic presidential nomination with an endorsement Monday from a key lawmaker in the crucial early caucus state of Nevada.

Rep. Dina Titus, the dean of the Nevada congressional delegation, threw her endorsement to Biden, who is in a dogfight with Democratic hopefuls Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and others batting for delegates in Nevada’s “First in the West” presidential caucus.

“I’ve seen him up close. I’ve worked with him in Congress. I’ve known him for a long time,” Titus said announcing her endorsement on CNN.

“I think he’s the best qualified to be president of all the good Democratic candidates,” Titus said.

Titus’s endorsement comes one day after former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, who served as agriculture secretary under President Barack Obama, endorsed the former vice president in the first caucus state.

Nevada will hold its caucus, the third presidential nominating contest, on Feb. 22, following Iowa and the New Hampshire primary.

The Nevada Republican Party has moved to cancel its caucus, handing Trump the party’s delegates over long shots William Weld, a former Massachusetts governor and former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill.

The Titus endorsement is the first from a member of the state’s congressional delegation, who have been lobbied heavily by the candidates for their support in the first state with demographics that mirror a national makeup of gender, racial and religious populations.

Titus, a progressive with growing seniority in the U.S House, is an early boost to a Democratic candidate in a swing state that has trended Democratic in the past two election cycles. She endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 over the more liberal Sanders.

Titus represents Las Vegas, a solid Democratic bastion and home to the politically powerful Culinary Union Local 226 that is critical to Democratic primary and general election victories in Nevada.

The powerful union opposes “Medicare for All” plans proposed by candidates such as Warren and Sanders that don’t allow for people to keep private insurance. The Culinary has negotiated for good health care benefits for members and their families.

Biden, for his part, supports expanding on the Affordable Care Act that was passed under Obama. Perhaps ironically, Titus was the first member of the delegation to support Medicare for All, a possible point of disagreement between the two.

But Titus applauded Biden for shepparding through Obamacare and being out front in gun violence and is well respected by foreign leaders.

Polls show Biden with a healthy lead in Nevada over Warren, Sanders, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Harris.

The composite of those polls compiled by the website Real Clear Politics shows Biden with 29 percent of the vote, Warren with 20 percent, Sanders with 19.8 percent and Buttigieg and Harris in single digits.

The polls were taken between Nov. 6-13, before the last Democratic debate aired on MSNBC.

