Nevada Republicans seek to recall state Sen. Patricia Farley

For the second time this week, Republicans filed a recall petition against Nevada state senator.

State Sen. Patricia Farley arrives for Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The petition filed Friday seeks to remove Nonpartisan state Sen. Patricia Farley, whose seat is up for election in 2018. It was signed by John Gibson, president of the conservative political group Keystone Corporation, Kevin Kean, a board member for Keystone, and Las Vegas resident Annalise Castor.

“Its stupid. Its gutter politics at its best,” Farley told the Review-Journal.

Farley said she won’t run seek re-election next year anyways as she plans to focus on her family.

The one-page does not give a reason for the recall as Nevada does not require any reasoning to start a recall petition. It seeks to replace her with Jared Glover. The Nevada Independent was the first to report the recall.

Farley was elected as Republican in Nevada’s 8th Senate district in 2014. She switched to Nonpartisan in 2016, and caucused with the Democrats during the 2017 Legislature.

While the outcome of the petition would likely have little impact on the 2018 election, it would shake up the powerful Nevada Legislative Commission, which handles the Legislature’s business when it is not in session.

Democrats removed Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson from the commission in May and replaced him with Farley, shifting the balance of the body to Democrats.

Former GOP assemblyman Stephen Silberkraus filed a recall petition against state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, earlier this week. That petition seeks to replace Woodhouse with her 2016 Republican opponent, Carrie Buck.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

