Nevada secretary of state’s office investigates voter history glitches

Numerous Nevada voters looked at their voter history and found that their mail ballots were counted in the recent primary, even though they didn’t participate in it.

Numerous Nevada voters are seeing irregularities in their voter history, which the secretary of state’s office is investigating. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Numerous Nevada voters are seeing irregularities in their voter history, which the secretary of state’s office is investigating.

The secretary of state’s office learned on Sunday there were possible technical issues relating to Nevadans’ voting history for people who did not participate in the Feb. 6 presidential primary.

“Elections and IT staff began working on the issue immediately, and met with County Clerks and Registrars this morning,” the secretary of state’s office said in a Monday statement. “We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and will provide further updates as we can.”

The office also noted that voters’ history is generated separately from Nevada’s election results. SilverStateElection.NV.gov, which posts election results, and county canvasses of the votes are accurate and unaffected by the technical issues, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Las Vegas resident and registered Republican Daphne Lee said she and her family checked the secretary of state’s website on Sunday to see their voter history after she heard from a few people that their voting history was incorrect. The site showed that she and her family’s mail-in ballots were counted for the primary, even though none of them participated in the election. She tried to opt out of future mail-in ballots and was met with a message saying she was not currently registered to vote, and her voting history no longer existed.

“It’s just so frustrating,” Lee said in a phone interview. “This makes everyone uncomfortable.”

In a Monday statement, the Nevada Republican Party said it received reports from numerous registered Republican voters who did not participate in the presidential primary that their mail ballot was received and counted by the state.

The Nevada Republican Party is in communication with the secretary of state’s office to conduct an investigation into the issues, the Nevada GOP said in the statement.

“We take these reports very seriously,” said Chairman Michael McDonald, who has long cast doubts on Nevada’s election processes and touted unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. “The cornerstone of our Republic is the trust and confidence of the American people in the electoral process. Any indication of irregularities must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of our elections.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.