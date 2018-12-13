Nevada Sen. Dean Heller says goodbye in Senate floor speech

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller said farewell to the Senate in a speech Thursday that highlighted his legislative record on veterans affairs and the anguish of helping the state weather the great recession and overcome pain of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., delivers his farewell speech on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Screen shot/CSPAN)

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks alongside his wife, Lynne, after conceding to challenger U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., during the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., acknowledges his supporters after conceding to challenger U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., during the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller talks to supporters before a joint appearance with Ivanka Trump, at the GOP field office in Reno, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Scott Sonner/AP)

Heller, 58, touched upon his time in the Senate, which capped his nearly 30 years in elected public service in Washington and Carson City.

His homespun speech thanked family, friends, staff and Nevadans, who he served for three decades, and introduced his newly adopted granddaughter Ava, who was living in an orphanage at age 2 in China before coming to Nevada.

Wearing a blue suit, yellow shirt and gold tie, Heller said he was optimistic about whatever comes next, for the country, the state and himself.

“I believe that our nation’s future is bright, and that Nevada’s future is bright,” Heller said in his final address from the Senate floor.

Colleagues applauded his speech and many came over to shake hands and wish him well, including Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who asked Heller to sign a baseball.

Cortez Masto spoke of Heller’s tirelessness in his service and his “love for Nevada.”

Heller recalled the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, and the unity of Nevadans, uniformed our not, who jumped to help the wounded and those suffering.

“When I leave here, I will carry those extraordinary moments of unity and generosity with me,” Heller said.

Heller was defeated in his re-election bid in November by Rep. Jacky Rosen, the only Democrat to knock off an incumbent Republican in the midterm election seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s first two years in office.

Trump campaigned for Heller, nudging Republican opponent Danny Tarkanian out of the primary to clear the way for the incumbent who angered some GOP conservatives with his shifts on health care repeal and social conservative issues.

Heller did not mention Donald Trump in his speech, but told the Review-Journal afterward that the highlight of his campaign was having the president appear in the state and see the crowds that came to those events.

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to Heller in a floor speech that praised the Nevada senator for being a sponsor of more than 100 pieces of legislation that became law.

“Nevada’s doing better. Our nation is flourishing, and Dean Heller was there every step of the way,” McConnell said.

Heller was appointed to the Senate in 2011 by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval to serve out a term when Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., resigned. Heller was elected to the seat in 2012.

Prior to the Senate, Heller served from 2007-2011 in the House, representing northern Nevada. He also previously served as Nevada secretary of state and in the Nevada general assembly.

Heller and his wife, Lynne, maintain a ranch, and appear at parades on horseback.

McConnell said the couple “must be looking forward to saddling up their horses and setting out for the Sierras a little more often they’ve been able to lately.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.