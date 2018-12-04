Nevada sues to stop plutonium transfer to site near Las Vegas

Nevada cited health and environmental concerns in its motion Friday seeking to prevent the Trump administration from shipping a metric ton of weapons-grade plutonium from South Carolina to the Nevada National Security Site.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval directed Attorney General Adam Laxalt to file a lawsuit seeking a halt to a court-ordered shipment of military-grade plutonium to a temporary storage facility near Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON — Nevada has filed a federal lawsuit seeking a halt a court-ordered shipment of military-grade plutonium from South Carolina to a temporary storage facility near Las Vegas.

The state cited health and environmental concerns in its motion Friday seeking to prevent the Trump administration from shipping a metric ton of weapons-grade plutonium from the Department of Energy’s Savannah River site in South Carolina to the Nevada National Security Site, about 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The Energy Department is under federal court order in South Carolina to move the plutonium from the site to comply with environmental laws.

The state filed its motion seeking an injunction to stop the transfer in federal district court in Nevada.

Nevada claims the Trump administration violated the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 by filing to conduct an environmental impact study to determine risks for shipping the high-grade material in 35-gallon drums through states to Nevada.

In addition, the state claims that DOE failed to look at five alternative sites in New Mexico, Texas and Tennessee before selecting Nevada to store the material.

The lawsuit was filed by state Attorney General Adam Laxalt at the direction of Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is leaving office because of term limits.

The state argues that once the material is moved, “Nevada will forever lose the ability to formally comment upon safety and environmental concerns related to the shipments.”

Sandoval and members of the state’s congressional delegation announced their opposition to the transfer of the radioactive materials when a federal district court ordered the plutonium moved on May 25.

The National Nuclear Security Administration claims the material would be temporarily stored at the DOE-operated security site until it can be moved to Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico or another site.

Nevada, in its lawsuit, said shipping the weapons-grade plutonium through Nevada poses a risk of exposure to its populations and environment, including water sources.

The nuclear security administration has shipped bomb-making materials between its sites before, safely, according to the agency.

The agency has not revealed the date it plans to ship the plutonium to Nevada.

