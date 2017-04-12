Nevada transportation officials OK $36.2M to build bike, walking trail at Lake Tahoe

In this photo taken March 2, 2017, record winter snowfall is seen in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, in this aerial photo taken from above the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

CARSON CITY — Nevada transportation officials have approved $36.2 million to build a bike and walking trail at Lake Tahoe along a busy stretch of highway connecting Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park.

Project manager Nick Johnson told the state transportation board on Monday the 3-mile-long shared use path will improve safety along State Route 28 where a number of accidents occur each year.

A pedestrian tunnel will pass beneath the highway near Hidden Beach just north of the popular state park.

Parking will be banned along the highway, but pullouts are being created for public buses to drop off beach-goers.

The Nevada Appeal reports the work began last year with initial construction of the parking lot and installation of sediment control.

Johnson says his goal is to complete the project by the end of next year.