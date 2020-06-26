Nevada unemployment website to be down Saturday afternoon

The unemployment insurance website will be temporarily down for maintenance starting Saturday afternoon.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

Nevada’s unemployment insurance website will be temporarily down for maintenance starting Saturday afternoon.

Filers will not be able to access the UInv website from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Users are encouraged to visit the website after 7 p.m.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website, known as EmployNV, will not be impacted by the outage.

