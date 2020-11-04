Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race

Former Vice President Joe Biden stands six electoral votes from winning the presidency, after news outlets declared him the winner in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Clark County election workers conduct certification of the counting system at the Election Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Vice President Joe Biden stood six electoral votes from winning the presidency on Wednesday, after news outlets declared him the winner in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Nevada could deliver him the presidency.

With Wisconsin called for Biden at midday Wednesday and Michigan following a few hours later, the Democrat stood at 264 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214. The Associated Press and several media outlets called Michigan for Biden.

With more than 1 million ballots outstanding, Pennsylvania, where Biden is trailing but still favored, won’t finish its count for days.

That leads to Nevada, whose six votes could clinch victory for Biden. The Silver State also will be tabulating ballots for days, but its outcome almost certainly will be known before Pennsylvania’s.

When the counting stopped early Wednesday morning, Biden led Trump in Nevada by 7,600 votes out of nearly 1.2 million tabulated, or 49.3 percent to 48.7 percent. The state has tens of thousands of votes still to count from mail-ins and provisional ballots, the majority of which are likely to skew to Democrats and Biden.

Given the numbers and the likely trends, it’s possible that the state could get called for Biden when it next releases updated returns. The next update will come Thursday at 9 a.m. at the latest. If Michigan has been called by then, Nevada would send Biden to victory.

There is another scenario: Georgia, like Michigan, has 16 electoral votes. Trump on Wednesday led the state by 78,000 votes with 360,000 outstanding, mostly from the heavily Democratic metro Atlanta area. There are enough ballots outstanding, and Biden’s margins in the outstanding counties have been strong enough, for the lead to change. It’s an if-and-when question as to whether Georgia’s final count swings to Biden. The Nevada scenario is more plausible.

Some states called by the Associated Press have not been called across the board. Here’s where the last states stood as of Wednesday afternoon:

Alaska: Trump up by 52,000 votes, 30 percentage points, 56 percent counted. Not called.

Arizona: Biden up by 93,000 votes, three percentage points, 86 percent counted. Called by Associated Press but not by other major news outlets.

Georgia: Trump up by 68,000 votes, 1.4 percentage points, 94 percent counted. Not called.

Nevada: Biden up by 7,600 votes, 0.6 percentage point, 86 percent counted. Not called.

North Carolina: Trump up by 77,000 votes, 1.4 percentage points, 95 percent counted. Not called.

Pennsylvania: Trump up by 303,000 votes, 5 percentage points, 84 percent counted. Not called.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.