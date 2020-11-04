81°F
Politics and Government

Biden to speak on election results; Trump asks for recount in Wisconsin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 11:51 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign went to court to stop Michigan’s ballot count until the campaign has access to observe vote counting and asked for a recount in Wisconsin because of voting “irregularities” and voter suppression, while former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign team told reporters that the Democratic nominee was on a path to hit 270 electoral votes as the race remained up in the air.

After calling Wisconsin for Biden, the Associated Press figured that Biden had nailed down 248 electoral votes and Trump 214 electoral votes. Biden also won more than 70 million popular votes, nearly 3 million more votes more than Trump.

Trump led in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska, while Biden was ahead in Michigan and Nevada, but all six states were too close to call a day after the election. If Biden were to win all three leaning blue states, he would reach 270 electoral college votes. If Trump won the four red-leaning states, he would come up short with 268 votes.

Meanwhile, the race could come down to Nevada, where Biden led with 588,252 votes to Trump’s 580,605 votes with 67 percent of ballots counted. Results are expected to be released at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“The difference between Biden and Trump is close to 9,000 votes,” Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I don’t know the number of outstanding mail-in ballots, but we are in the tens of thousands range. It absolutely could change (results.)”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391.

Democrats struggling to gain supermajority in Nevada Legislature
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ

After coming just 24 votes shy of the mark in 2018, the possibility of a Democratic supermajority in the Nevada Legislature once again looms large down the ticket in the races for state Senate and Assembly.