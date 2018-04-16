Nevada’s Anaconda Mine removed from EPA Superfund list

An updated list of Superfund cleanup sites nationwide released Monday no longer includes the Anaconda Copper Mine in Nevada, which was removed by Environmental Protection Agency after an agreement was reached with the state.

Aerial view of the abandoned Anaconda Copper Mine near Yerington. (Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

WASHINGTON — An updated list of Superfund cleanup sites nationwide released Monday no longer includes the Anaconda Copper Mine in Nevada, which was removed by Environmental Protection Agency after an agreement was reached with the state.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a National Priorities List Deferral Agreement on Feb. 5 that puts the state in control of expedited cleanup to prepare the site for reuse.

The San Jacinto River Waste Pits in Texas were also removed, while three sites in California, Delaware and Minnesota were added to the Superfund cleanup list by Pruitt.

“We are making tremendous progress expediting sites through the entire Superfund remediation process,” Pruitt said in a statement.

Pruitt said the updated list “reflects our commitment to addressing Superfund sites as quickly and safely as possible.”

The EPA administrator visited the Nevada and Texas sites as part of his effort to make timely decisions for cleanup of the sites and ensure protection of health and the environment for the surrounding communities.

Nevada requested the deferral agreement in July 17. Sandoval, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Native American tribes and stakeholders worked with the EPA to keep the Anaconda mine site off the national priorities list.

Sandoval called the signing of the agreement in February a “landmark day.”

He said the state and Atlantic Richfield Co. would work in partnership on the remaining cleanup.

EPA agreed to the deferral after concluding that continued cleanup under the public-private partnership under the state would meet federal standards.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.