New DETR head says call center has ‘serious customer service questions’

There’s a new head of Nevada’s employment office, and the Alorica call center contract is getting a second look.

Michelle Lau watches one of the court cases involved with the unemployment office being streamed at her home in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Lau has yet to receive unemployment benefits and calls the unemployment office daily. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A cut out of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's contract with Alorica

Complaints about Alorica from unemployed Nevadans have yet to subside and it’s gotten the attention of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s newly minted acting director, Elisa Cafferata.

“We have heard and seen the reports from people on the phone trying to get through that, you know, there are serious customer service questions,” Cafferata said, but she wouldn’t say whether the department will cancel the $5 million agreement, which is effective until Dec. 31.

“I would say we are looking at several contracts that we had in place to implement these programs and we are reviewing all of them with an eye towards this priority of resolving as many cases as we can and get eligible folks paid,” she said. “We want to make sure in all of our contracts…that we are spending our money wisely and getting the results that we need.”

A 310-page independent report last month on DETR’s handling of unemployment claims recommended the State cancel its contract “immediately based on the avalanche of complaints that have been received about the customer service and performance of this call center.” The report was compiled by judge-appointed Special Master Jason Guinasso in relation to an ongoing lawsuit on behalf of self-employed workers against Nevada’s employment office.

Jobless Nevadans have reported feeling angered with the constant busy signal when calling Alorica, but many say the real frustration happens when speaking with the call center’s agents about their unemployment insurance claim.

“It’s like they’re doing one excuse one week and another excuse the next week,” Las Vegan Michelle Lau said.

A spokesman for Alorica did not return a request for comment.

Mixed messaging

DETR hired the Irvine, California-based firm Alorica in April to help meet high call volumes after the state-mandated closure of businesses and casinos on March 15. DETR has received 620,920 initial claims since the week ending March 14 through the week ending August 8.

Alorica first began answering general questions for regular filers but after a month, it switched gears to help filers under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to independent contractors and self-employed workers.

Lau, who is self-employed, hasn’t received benefits in over three months. She calls Alorica every day to get an update on her claim but has only spoken with a representative four times. Each time she is told a different reason as to what’s causing her payments to be delayed.

The first time the agent said a problem with the PUA system was preventing her claim from being processed so there was nothing the agent could do to help, according to Lau. Another time Alorica said Lau needed to enter a two-step verification code.

“They sent me a code, but there’s nowhere on the website to input the code,” Lau said.

A third time Lau was told a case worker needed to examine her claim. The agent said she would put a note stating it was urgent and to process her payments, but when Lau recently spoke with another Alorica representative she learned the previous agent never placed the note on her account.

“I just want some answers,” she said. “I want to know what they’re doing.”

30-day notice

Employment Security Division Administrator Kimberly Gaa said in Guinasso’s report that Alorica staff were trained up to one week and that training is ongoing. But under normal circumstances, call center employees receive two weeks of training.

“When we have had reports of Alorica staff not following guidance and instructions on what to advise we have brought those to the Alorica management team,” Gaa said. “If subsequent issues were found with Alorica staff not following the guidance their rights to processing claims in Nevada have been removed. There have only been a handful of these out of over 300 total agents.”

A review of Alorica’s contract shows DETR has the option to cancel “without cause by giving not less than thirty days’ notice.”

There is also an allowance for either party to terminate the contract upon written notice of breach based on grounds such as if a “contractor fails to provide or satisfactorily perform any of the conditions, work, deliverables, goods, or services called for by this Contract within the time requirements specified in this contract or within any granted extension of those time requirements.”

Guinasso said should the department keep Alorica additional training should be provided to its staff.

“It is unconscionable that the suffering of people who have lost their jobs due to circumstances beyond their control should be subjected to the cruelty of a call center that does not appear to be providing competent and compassionate service,” he said in his report.

