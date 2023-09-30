New laws on catalytic converters, foil balloons to take effect on Oct. 1

More than 100 bills will go into effect Sunday, including those that regulate the sale of foil balloons.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 100 bills went into effect in Nevada Sunday, including the regulation of the sale of foil balloons, decreasing the amount of time a dog can be tied up in 24-hour period and making it a crime to share the personal information of elections workers.

Here are some of the laws taking effect on Oct. 1.

Foil balloons regulated

Assembly Bill 321 bans the sale of foil balloons filled with a gas lighter than air, unless it is attached to a weight and isn’t attached to an electrically conductive string. Foil balloons can cause damage to powerlines.

The bill also increases penalties for assaulting a utility worker in certain circumstances.

Election workers gain protections

Senate Bill 406, a bill brought forward by the secretary of state’s office, makes it a crime for a person to use force or threaten to use force with the intent to hinder an election official in the performance of their official duties or to retaliate against them for the performing those duties.

The bill also makes it a crime to share an election worker’s personal information without their consent if the sharing of that information could result in the worker being harmed, stalked or killed.

It also bars elected state officials from accepting campaign contributions during certain periods before or after a legislative session.

Used catalytic converters must be purchased from authorized businesses

Senate Bill 243 requires used catalytic converters be purchased by certain distributors, businesses or an individual that can prove they are the lawful owner of said catalytic converter.

Part of a car’s exhaust system, catalytic converters have become the target of theft because they contain precious metals. A person can be charged with the unlawful possession of a catalytic converter if they possess two or more of the used parts without proper licensure or authorization.

Free feminine hygiene products for incarcerated women

Assembly Bill 292, sponsored by Las Vegas Assemblywomen Cecelia González and Shondra Summers-Armstrong, will require the state Department of Corrections to provide free feminine hygiene products to female prisoners.

The bill also bans a male staff member at the facility from inspecting or searching an incarcerated woman while they are undressing, unless a female staff member is unavailable.

Dogs can only be tethered for 10 hours a day

Senate Bill 269, sponsored by Sen. James Ohrenschall, bans a person from restraining a dog for more than 10 hours in a 24-hour period. Previously, pet owners were prohibited from tethering a dog for more than 14 hours.

Additionally, the law mandates the same requirement for dogs held in a boarding facility and requires outdoor enclosures that are appropriate for the size and breed of the dog. Boarding facilities were previously exempt from those requirements.

Penalties for low and high-level fentanyl trafficking

Senate Bill 35, a bill heavily debated up until the last hours of the legislative session, greatly decreased the amount of fentanyl — down from 100 grams to 28 grams — that qualifies as trafficking.

The bill also establishes penalties for trafficking both low- and high-level amounts of fentanyl.

Reckless drivers can have their vehicle towed

Assembly Bill 408, sponsored by Assemblywoman Tracy Brown-May, authorizes police to tow a vehicle if the driver is issued a citation for reckless driving. The bill also outlaws trick driving in places where the public has access.

Among other things, the bill also bars a towing company from charging a fee for towing a vehicle solely because its registration is expired.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.