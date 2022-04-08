Nye County commissioner faces domestic battery charge

A woman has accused Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo of attacking her last month.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo speaks during a news conference at the Nye County Commission Building in Pahrump in November 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo for alleged domestic battery.

Deputies responded to Blundo’s home in Pahrump on March 28 after Blundo called to report a domestic disturbance before disconnecting with a dispatcher, the Sheriff’s Office said in video statement Friday.

A woman accused Blundo of physically attacking her, according to the statement. Deputies took a report for domestic battery, and that report has been submitted to the Nye County district attorney’s office for prosecution of a domestic battery charge.

The Sheriff’s Office said that no further information would be released at this time.

Blundo, who is running for re-election to the commission this year, was arrested in 2020 on charges of misconduct of a public officer stemming from allegations that he illegally and unethically voted on coronavirus-related relief funding that benefited Blundo’s restaurant. The Nevada attorney general’s office declined to move forward with charges after the Nye County district attorney’s office had referred the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.