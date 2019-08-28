106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nye County signs emergency declaration for ‘Storm Area 51’ event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2019 - 12:17 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2019 - 12:33 pm

Nye County is preparing for an emergency situation ahead of the planned “Storm Area 51” event next month.

County commissioners pre-signed an emergency declaration at its meeting Wednesday in Tonopah with a 4-0 vote, allowing for an expedited process if an emergency develops over the three-day event that begins Sept. 19.

If the county waited to declare an emergency without pre-signing, it would have to either hold a special meeting or wait until the next scheduled board meeting to do so.

“We believe this is a prudent procedure to undertake as it gives us the ability in the event of a true disaster that is overwhelming our system to simply execute a preparedness piece,” said Scott Lewis, Pahrump Valley Fire captain and Nye County emergency manager.

The county is being briefed almost daily on the event by law enforcement and state officials, Lewis said. With uncertainty surrounding the planned weekend, which could see events pop up in both Nye and Lincoln counties, being prepared for whatever does occur is the goal.

“I wish I could have a crystal ball to tell you if any of it is going to be accurate. It remains speculative,” he said. “The information that we’re receiving in piecemeal suggests that quite frankly we could have overwhelming population surges in various parts of the county, and that is what we’re preparing for.”

Lewis said they are prepping to manage both what could happen with the possible events and their normal day-to-day calls that will occur as well.

“Our biggest concern is to have an incident within the event that would require all resources to manage that particular piece, whatever that might be, whether it’s significant fires, motor vehicle accidents or any other type of mass casualty incident,” Lewis said.

‘Too many unknowns’

If a declared state of emergency exists within Nye County, the board may enforce certain restrictions, if it deems it necessary to maintain the peace and protect the public order and enforce certain measures to keep order.

“It gives the county the ability to reach out to the state for additional support during the days of the proposed Storm Area 51 event if necessary,” said Arnold Knightly, Nye County spokesman. “Right now, there are too many unknowns to project what the county may or may not have to do during that time frame. We are working with our state partners to have a plan in place for any contingency that may happen that could impact the health and safety of county residents and visitors.”

Trevor Dolby of the Amargosa Town Board thanked the county for approving the measure, as he said the small town was not prepared to make such a move.

“The town of Amargosa does not have a police force, does not have a road department, and we don’t have a code or ordinance like yours for dealing with this,” Dolby said.

Either the Nye County Commission, the county manager or the sheriff, acting as assistant director of emergency services, can enact the emergency orders, if needed.

The emergency orders that could be enacted include:

— Establishing a curfew.

— Barricading streets and roads to restrict vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

— Prohibiting the sale of gasoline or any other flammable or combustible products.

— Prohibiting the sale of alcohol.

— Closing establishments that sell explosives.

The declaration also would allow the county to enter into contracts with the state to prepare, respond and recover from an emergency situation, if one arises.

Lincoln County declaration

Nye County is the second county to pre-sign an emergency declaration tied to the “Storm Area 51” phenomenon, as Lincoln County approved a similar move earlier this month.

Although Nye County officials denied an event permit to the promoters behind the proposed “Peacestock 51” event that was slated to occur in Amargosa Valley, the county could still see an influx of people, as the original meetup point for the initial “Storm Area 51” event was the Alien Travel Center located there.

Lincoln County has two events planned, Alienstock in Rachel and the Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center in Hiko.

The larger of the possible crowds is expected to populate Lincoln County with the two events approved at a Lincoln County Commission board meeting this month.

Officials are expecting up to 20,000 people to converge on the small, rural Lincoln County for the three-day event. Hotels in the area have sold out, and areas for camping and RVs are being set up, as well.

As far as the possible gathering of people in Nye County, local law enforcement hopes the crowd stays away from the area, but preparations are going forward as if people will show up.

“It’s our advice for people not to come,” said Lt. David Boruchowitz of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re hopeful people will heed the law and this will not be an issue. But the information we’re getting is that we likely could have a problem.”

For those who make the trek to Nye County, Commission Chairman Jon Koenig warned that resources are scarce in the rural county and urged them to plan accordingly.

“There will be no cell service. The cell towers are not equipped for a whole bunch of people to be here,” Koenig said. “There will probably be no water or ice available, because everything will sell out. There will be no gas left in the gas stations. No food and nowhere to go potty. If you’re coming, be prepared, because it’s not going to be nice.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
THE LATEST
Prison bars. (Thinkstock)
Nevada corrections workers file for union recognition
By / RJ

Nevada corrections workers filed to be recognized as a union affiliated with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the first group of state workers to take advantage of a new law that allows for collective bargaining.