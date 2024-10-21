Over 180,000 Nevadans voted so far in the 2024 election

The first two days of early voting saw more Republicans turn out to vote in person and more Democrats submit mail ballots.

Candice Schultz receives an “I Voted” sticker after casting her ballot at the Galleria Mall Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of voters stand in line at the Galleria Mall to take part in early voting Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A voter casts their ballot during early voting Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the Silverado Ranch Community Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

About two weeks remain until the Nov. 5 election, but over 181,000 Nevadans have voted so far, either through in-person early voting or by submitting a mail ballot, according to data from the Nevada secretary of state’s office. That makes up about 9 percent of total active registered voters.

In the first two days of early voting, more than 64,100 Nevadans turned out to vote in-person early voting. Of those, nearly 32,300 were Republican, 19,000 were Democrat and 13,000 were nonpartisan or from another party, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.

That’s comparable to the first two days of early voting in 2020, when around 68,300 Nevadans turned out to vote, according to 2020 data from the secretary of state’s office.

Nearly 118,000 voters’ mail and EASE ballots have been accepted as of Monday morning. Of those, 50,170 were Democrats, 35,330 were Republicans and 32,053 were with another party. The people who have submitted their mail ballots represent about 6 percent of total ballots mailed out across the state.

Early voting will go until Nov. 1, and voters can submit their mail ballots anytime, as long as it’s postmarked on or before Election Day. Mail ballots can be processed and tabulated up to 15 days before the election, and early vote in-person returns can begin to be tabulated starting at 8 a.m. on Election Day, which could help results be released faster when polls close Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.