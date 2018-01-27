PAC vows to help Duncan win Nevada attorney general race

A national group aimed at electing Republican attorneys general across the country is touting a banner fundraising year in 2017. And a good chunk of it could make its way to out here to Nevada.

Wes Duncan (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Republican Attorneys General Association announced on Thursday that it raised more than $16 million in 2017, up about $3.5 million from the last off-year fundraising period in 2015.

RAGA is fully behind former Assemblyman and former assistant attorney general Wes Duncan, although he has a primary opponent in Las Vegas Attorney Craig Mueller. On the Democrat side, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford is considered the favorite to win the nomination and move on the general election, where the winner will replace Adam Laxalt.

“We are all in with Wes, and we look forward to sharing his strong qualifications with the entire state,” RAGA spokesman Zack Roday said Friday in an email.

RAGA gave $10,000 to Laxalt’s 2014 campaign, but were otherwise inactive in Nevada that year, according to spending reports from Followthemoney.org.

But the group has shown the willingness to throw serious money into competitive races. In West Virginia in 2016, for example, RAGA spent nearly $5.4 million targeting Democrat Doug Williams and another $1.4 million supporting the incumbent Republican and eventual winner Patrick Morrisey

