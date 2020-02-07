Parallel parking eliminated from Nevada DMV driving exam

The state Department of Motor Vehicles eliminated the parallel parking portion of the driving skills test effective Jan. 13, after determining it was unnecessary.

The days of drivers fretting about failing their driving skills test for being unable to parallel park are no more.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles eliminated the parallel parking portion of the driving skills test effective Jan. 13, after determining it was an unnecessary part of the test, according to DMV spokesman Kevin Malone.

“Testing of the parking skills needed is met by the requirements of entering, and backing out of, a perpendicular parking space and by other vehicle control requirements,” Malone said.

The skills test in Nevada meets the national standards set by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators even without parallel parking featured in it.

“We believe this change makes our drive tests safer and we are still able to maintain the integrity of our mission, putting safe drivers on the road,” Malone said.

Advances in technology, such as back up cameras, parking assistance and sensors had no bearing on the decision, Malone said.

“In fact, drivers are told to not rely on any assistive technology during the test, not even the backup camera,” he said.

Aside from deeming parallel parking unnecessary, the change also eliminates the need for repeat visits by drivers who test well on everything but parallel parking.

Nevada joins a number of other states, including California, Colorado and Florida that have nixed parallel parking from their driving skills exams.

