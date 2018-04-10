Pence event with Heller nixed over Syria affair

President Donald Trump’s decision to send Vice President Mike Pence to South America this week in his stead forced Pence to cancel a planned appearance at a fundraising luncheon in Las Vegas for Nevada Sen. Dean Heller on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the grand opening of AFWERX Vegas, a work space for the Air Force program that fosters entrepreneurial innovation engagements, in January. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Trump announced on Tuesday that he would not attend the Summit of the Americas Friday and Saturday in Lima, Peru, or travel to Bogota, Columbia, afterward as planned in order to concentrate on the situation in Syria. He instead deputized Pence to represent the U.S. on the trip.

That prompted Heller’s campaign to cancel the fundraising luncheon on Friday, where Pence was to be the special guest.

Pence’s office told the Review-Journal that he will reschedule the trip.

“It’s a priority event and the vice president plans to spend time with Heller in Nevada soon,” said an official from the vice president’s office.

