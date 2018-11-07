Pink tax ahead in early Nevada returns

Nevada voters apparently were thinking pink when they voted Tuesday on Question 2.
As of 11 p.m., the measure, which would exempt feminine hygiene products — tampons and sanitary napkins — from sales and use taxes through the end of 2028, was leading with 57.5 percent casting a yes vote.
The Nevada Legislature nearly unanimously backed striking down the so-called “Pink Tax,” and the exemption becomes law if approved.
Opponents of the measure warned that approving the exemption could result in the loss of between $900,000 and $1.3 million in sales-tax revenue annually. They viewed the proposed exemption as unsound public policy, noting that 36 states don’t have such an exemption.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.