Pink tax trails in early Nevada returns

Nevada’s rural voters apparently weren’t thinking pink when they voted Tuesday on Question 2.

Voters cast their ballots at The Lakes Lutheran Church in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

As of 10 p.m., the measure, which would exempt feminine hygiene products — tampons and sanitary napkins — from sales and use taxes through the end of 2028, was failing with 56.3 percent casting a no vote. The results, as of 10:15 p.m., do not include totals from Clark and Washoe counties, the state’s two most populous counties.

The Nevada Legislature nearly unanimously backed striking down the so-called “Pink Tax,” and the exemption becomes law if approved.

Opponents of the measure warned that approving the exemption could result in the loss of between $900,000 and $1.3 million in sales-tax revenue annually. They viewed the proposed exemption as unsound public policy, noting that 36 states don’t have such an exemption.

