Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to visit Las Vegas

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has scheduled a campaign stop in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Warren, D-Mass., will appear at the Springs Preserve at 3:30 p.m., according to her campaign website. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and people can register to attend at elizabethwarren,com.
The Springs Preserve is located at 333 S. Valley View, Las Vegas.
Warren, 69, announced her 2020 presidential bid in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Saturday. She joins 10 other Democrats who have formally entered the race, according to the New York Times.
Last month Warren postponed a planned visit to Las Vegas, citing her need to remain in Washington, D.C., for votes related to the government shutdown.
Last month Warren postponed a planned visit to Las Vegas, citing her need to remain in Washington, D.C., for votes related to the government shutdown.