Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris to campaign in Nevada

Recently announced Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will hit the Silver State this month as part of her early campaign stump around the country.

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, waves to the crowd as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Harris, a U.S. senator from California, will visit Nevada and the other three early presidential primary states of South Carolina, New Hampshire and Iowa between Feb. 15 and March 1.

She is scheduled to visit Nevada from Feb. 28 to March 1, according to her campaign.

A 54-year-old former prosecutor, Harris is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. She announced her campaign for president during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning American” on Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

She is one of eight Democrats who have announced their intent to run for the party’s nomination and challenge Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

A crowd estimated at more than 20,000 people showed up at Harris’ first campaign rally in her hometown of Oakland last week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.