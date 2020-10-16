Problems voting at the polls? We want to know about it

The Review-Journal and ProPublica are teaming up to document any problems voters may experience at the polls during the 2020 election cycle.

Contact information for ProPublica's Electionland project, which the Review-Journal has partnered with to investigate any problems experienced by Nevada voters. (ProPublica)

Early voting in Nevada begins Saturday, and some 90,000 people have already returned their mail-in ballots as of Thursday.

From now until Election Day and beyond, the Review-Journal will be monitoring and investigating any problems faced by Nevada voters as they exercise their fundamental right to vote during an unprecedented election season.

To that end, the Review-Journal has partnered with ProPublica’s Electionland project to collect any and all concerns throughout the election process.

Please contact us if you experience problems at the polls or with your mail-in ballot, such as: long lines, technical problems at your polling place, intimidation or harassment by anyone, coronavirus-related safety issues, unexplained ballot rejections, difficulties with same-day registration or anything else.

If you would like to directly contact the Review-Journal, the state’s largest team of journalists, please use our online tip page or call 702-383-0264.

ProPublica also accepts tips in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese by texting “vote,” “vota” or “投票” to 81380 or through WhatsApp at 850-909-8683. Voters may also use Facebook Messenger or Electionland’s online form.

Electionland will route Nevada complaints to its statewide partners, including the Review-Journal.

For information on the election, including how and where to vote or register, how to track your mail ballot, and common myths or misconceptions, please visit the Nevada secretary of state’s website.

Click here to access the Review-Journal’s election guide, with information on and coverage of more than 75 contests and initiatives.

For any other questions, check out the Review-Journal’s frequently asked questions story.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.