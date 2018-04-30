PUC adopts report on Nevada energy choice initiative

The Public Utilities Commission on Monday voted to adopt a report that details the potential impacts that the Energy Choice Initiative, or Question 3 on this November’s ballot, including higher energy rates and negative effects on Nevada’s rooftop solar industry.

Bruce Breslow

The report has been heavily criticized by groups supporting the Energy Choice Initiative, who have said the study is biased and lacks factual evidence to back up its claims. The supporters have also threatened to file an ethics complaint if the commissioners voted to approve the report.

All three PUC commissioners voted to approve the report.

Commissioner Bruce Breslow asked during the meeting if voting on the report would violate any ethics laws. PUC general counsel Garrett Weir said that he had reviewed “all of the applicable ethics laws” and that he saw no such violation.

The report came after the Governor’s Committee on Energy Choice requested that the PUC open an investigatory docket looking into what impacts Question 3 would have if it passes for a second time this November. It passed in 2016, but as a constitutional amendment it must be approved by voters twice.

The PUC report will go to the governor’s committee to be discussed at its next meeting on May 9.

