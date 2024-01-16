45°F
Ramaswamy drops out, leaving only 3 for upcoming Nevada caucus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 9:01 am
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family Leader's Thanksgiving Family Forum, Nov. 17, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his presidential bid Monday following a low-turnout Iowa caucus that put the entrepreneur in fourth place, leaving only three Republican candidates left to participate in Nevada’s caucus on Feb. 8.

Ramaswamy endorsed former President Donald Trump, who had won the caucus with 51 percent of the votes and 20 delegates.

“This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH,” he said on X. “We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want.”

With Ramaswamy’s exit from the race means only three candidates in Nevada’s caucus vying for the Republican nomination: Trump, Ron DeSantis and Ryan Binkley. Nikki Haley, who came in third in Iowa’s caucus next to DeSantis, will participate in the state’s presidential preference primary Feb. 6, although no delegates will be awarded in the election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

