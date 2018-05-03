Review-Journal seeks readers to take part in election panel

The Las Vegas Review-Journal wants to partner with a bipartisan panel of readers to help determine the stories we write and the questions we ask the candidates during this important midterm election season.

(Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada will be watched closely during the 2018 elections when Silver State voters choose a new governor, attorney general and several state representatives, as well as decide the winner in a handful of congressional races that could have huge ramifications in Washington.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal wants to partner with a bipartisan panel of readers to help determine the stories we write and the questions we ask the candidates during this important midterm election season.

Participants must be registered to vote in Clark County, willing to appear on video and be quoted in Review-Journal stories, and be available to take part in discussions of 60 to 90 minutes. We would like to have a broad mix of panelists, including voters who are under 30 or are planning to vote for the first time.

If you would like to take part in a series of up to six roundtable discussions before and after the primary and general elections, contact Review-Journal government and politics editor Rob Johnson at rjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290.