Roberson announces run for Nevada lieutenant governor

State Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, is officially running to be Nevada’s next lieutenant governor, according to a Monday announcement.

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, during the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Roberson announced Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, that he is running for lieutenant governor. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, left, talks with Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Monday, June 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

State Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, is officially running to be Nevada’s next lieutenant governor, according to a Monday announcement.

“With the experience I have gained as a business attorney, assisting numerous job providers in Nevada’s leading economic industries, as well as serving the people of our great state in elected office, I believe I am uniquely qualified for this position,” Roberson said in a statement.

Roberson’s announcement was long expected but contingent upon Nevada’s incumbent Mark Hutchison giving up the seat. Last week, Hutchinson announced that he would not seek re-election in 2018.

No Democrats have announced their candidacy for the lieutenant governor’s race.

But former two-term Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller confirmed to the Review-Journal last week is considering a return to politics.

Roberson, an attorney, was first elected to Nevada’s Senate District 20 in 2010 and won re-election in 2014.

He ran for Congress in 2016 in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, but lost in the Republican primary election to Danny Tarkanian by an 8 percentage point margin. Tarkanian went on to lose in the general to Democrat Jacky Rosen.

Open Senate seat

The announcement leaves the seat Roberson has held since first being elected in 2010 vacant for the upcoming election.

And by Monday, at least one Republican had already jumped in the race to replaced Roberson: Byron Brooks, owner of a bail-bonds company in Las Vegas.

Brooks will be making his first bid for elected office next year.

In an interview with the Review-Journal, Brooks said he decided to get into politics at this point because “it’s an opportunity for me to increase the availability of my support to my community.”

Brooks said he has served as a mentor in Henderson Veterans Treatment Court, an alternative program for veterans charged with misdemeanor crimes, and said he hopes to work on legislation that will improve and support those programs.

Brooks also formed the Nevada Veterans Alliance, a nonprofit aimed at providing financial support and guidance to veterans returning home from service. He also said he wants to work on new laws that will help ease the transition of veterans from service to civilian life. Brooks said he wants to work on new laws that will ease that transition for service members.

“There’s has to be additional resources for veterans in our community,” Brooks said.

When it comes to his stances on other key issues, Brooks said he:

Supports the Education Savings Account and school choice

Wants to reduce the regulations and licensing people must go through to start a small business

Would protect the 2nd Amendment

Brooks, 48, grew up in Las Vegas and graduated from Western High School.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.