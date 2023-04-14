Rosen, Lee tout child care access legislation

The Nevada Democrats visited a Las Vegas YMCA to talk about a bill they introduced in Congress with Republican co-sponsors.

Brianna Barber, executive director, left, Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., center, and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., right, speaks with kids as they make crafts during a tour of one of the classrooms at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Rosen and Lee visited the site’s preschool learning center to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., greets kids at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Rosen visited the site’s preschool learning center with U.S. Rep. Susie Lee to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

U.S. Rep. Susie, D-Nev., Lee talks to Zion Williams, 5, at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Lee visited the site’s preschool learning center with Sen. Jackie Rosen to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Brianna Barber, executive director, leads U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., and Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., on a tour of the facilities at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Rosen and Lee visited the site’s preschool learning center to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Brianna Barber, executive director, left, leads Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., right, on a tour of one of the classrooms at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Rosen and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., visited the site’s preschool learning center to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are pushing efforts to expand access to child care.

Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Susie Lee, both Nevada Democrats, visited the Durango Hill YMCA in Las Vegas on Thursday to talk with parents and child care providers and tout bipartisan legislation they have introduced in Congress.

The Small Business Child Care Investment Act would make nonprofit child care providers eligible for the same Small Business Administration loans that are available to for-profit providers.

Lee introduced the House version of the bill Thursday with Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn. Rosen introduced the Senate version last month with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, the ranking Republican on the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee.

Rosen and Lee introduced similar legislation in the previous Congress two years ago.

