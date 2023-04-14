69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Rosen, Lee tout child care access legislation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 10:34 am
 
Brianna Barber, executive director, left, Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., center, and U.S. Rep. Susi ...
Brianna Barber, executive director, left, Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., center, and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., right, speaks with kids as they make crafts during a tour of one of the classrooms at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Rosen and Lee visited the site’s preschool learning center to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., greets kids at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las ...
Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., greets kids at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Rosen visited the site’s preschool learning center with U.S. Rep. Susie Lee to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
U.S. Rep. Susie, D-Nev., Lee talks to Zion Williams, 5, at the Durango Hills Community Center a ...
U.S. Rep. Susie, D-Nev., Lee talks to Zion Williams, 5, at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Lee visited the site’s preschool learning center with Sen. Jackie Rosen to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Brianna Barber, executive director, leads U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., and Sen. Jackie Rosen, D ...
Brianna Barber, executive director, leads U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., and Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., on a tour of the facilities at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Rosen and Lee visited the site’s preschool learning center to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Brianna Barber, executive director, left, leads Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., right, on a tour of ...
Brianna Barber, executive director, left, leads Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., right, on a tour of one of the classrooms at the Durango Hills Community Center at the YMCA in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Rosen and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., visited the site’s preschool learning center to promote their Small Business Child Care Investment Act. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are pushing efforts to expand access to child care.

Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Susie Lee, both Nevada Democrats, visited the Durango Hill YMCA in Las Vegas on Thursday to talk with parents and child care providers and tout bipartisan legislation they have introduced in Congress.

The Small Business Child Care Investment Act would make nonprofit child care providers eligible for the same Small Business Administration loans that are available to for-profit providers.

Lee introduced the House version of the bill Thursday with Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn. Rosen introduced the Senate version last month with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, the ranking Republican on the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee.

Rosen and Lee introduced similar legislation in the previous Congress two years ago.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘Rising violence’: CCSD teachers injured by students push for law changes
‘Rising violence’: CCSD teachers injured by students push for law changes
2
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
3
Quadruple killer’s execution challenge heard by top court
Quadruple killer’s execution challenge heard by top court
4
Knights, Las Vegas unveil ball hockey rink
Knights, Las Vegas unveil ball hockey rink
5
‘Unique challenges’: How a new Nevada traffic law led to court gridlock
‘Unique challenges’: How a new Nevada traffic law led to court gridlock
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Committees OK bills on guns, drugs
By / RJ

Bills banning firearms near voting centers and a study of research and regulations concerning drugs such as “magic mushrooms” advanced from legislative committees on Thursday, beating a Friday deadline.

More stories for you
Ex-motel gets new mission: Helping the homeless
Ex-motel gets new mission: Helping the homeless
Committees OK bills on guns, drugs
Committees OK bills on guns, drugs
‘Welcoming to everyone’: Nevada senators lobby for LGBTQ rights
‘Welcoming to everyone’: Nevada senators lobby for LGBTQ rights
Lombardo aims to fulfill promises with bills on election, school choice
Lombardo aims to fulfill promises with bills on election, school choice
Rosen announces 2024 election plans with few Republican challengers so far
Rosen announces 2024 election plans with few Republican challengers so far
Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill
Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill