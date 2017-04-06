Safe zones for internet sales closer to becoming Nevada law

Nevada Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, during Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — A Nevada Assembly panel gave unanimous support Thursday to a bill requiring cities and counties to designate a safe zone where people can meet to complete internet sales.

Assembly Bill 297, sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, was approved by the Government Affairs Committee on now goes the floor.

It requires counties or cities to designate at least one sheriff’s office or police station as a place where people who buy or sell things on the internet can meet to complete the transaction.

It does not require law enforcement to staff those areas, which can be a parking lot. It also exempts local governments and staff from any liability.

During earlier testimony, Jauregui said just being in the proximity of law enforcement may dissuade anyone intent on robbing, defrauding or doing physical harm to others.

