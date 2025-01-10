42°F
Nevada's Sam Brown gets role in Trump administration

Sam Brown participates during a Building America’s Future roundtable event featuring Hispanic ...
Sam Brown participates during a Building America’s Future roundtable event featuring Hispanic Nevadans at Beauty Society Inc. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas during his unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 5:58 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2025 - 6:03 pm

President-elect Donald Trump appointed veteran Sam Brown, who lost his bid for the U.S. Senate in November, as the next under secretary for Memorial Affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Trump announced on his social media Thursday afternoon.

Trump called Brown an American hero and successful businessman who “fearlessly proved his love for our Country in the Army, while leading Troops in battle in Afghanistan” and said on his social media platform that Brown will “now continue his service to our Great Nation at the VA, where he will work tirelessly to ensure we put America’s Veterans FIRST, and remember ALL who served.”

The position is responsible for overseeing the maintenance and operation of 155 VA national cemeteries, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs website. It requires presidential appointment and confirmation by the Senate.

Brown, a Reno resident who recently ran against Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, thanked Trump on X.

“I am grateful and accept this opportunity to put Duty First and continue my service to America,” he said.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

