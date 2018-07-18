Sandoval agrees to lead creation of Las Vegas shooting memorial

Gov. Brian Sandoval has agreed to chair a committee to create a memorial to the victims of the Oct. 1 attack on the Las Vegas Strip.

The governor of Nevada, Brian Sandoval, speaks during a meeting of governors in February in Washington. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana)

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said Wednesday afternoon that Sandoval accepted the invitation, which was extended by county commissioners on Tuesday.

“I spoke with Chairman Sisolak today and told him I am humbled and honored to accept this role,” Sandoval wrote in a statement distributed by Pappa. “As I have said previously, I will never forget the events of 1 October and I feel privileged to be asked to lead this committee.”

The committee will be responsible with designing, funding and building the memorial that pays tribute to the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds were injured when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival from a Mandalay Bay suite.

