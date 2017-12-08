Security for Trump, Pence visits after Oct. 1 shooting cost Nevada $34K

Nevada lawmakers on Thursday moved to replenish a state fund earmarked for protecting visiting politicians. The fund was unexpectedly depleted in the wake of the Oct. 1 mass shooting, which prompted visits from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, speaks at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Air Force One before taking off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, met with victims and heroes of Sunday’s mass shooting. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The fund was unexpectedly depleted in the wake of the Oct. 1 mass shooting, which prompted President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to visit Las Vegas as a show of support.

Escorting Trump and Pence to and from McCarran International Airport, as well as other destinations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including University Medical Center, cost the Nevada Department of Public Safety about $34,000.

A total of $53,577 was approved Thursday, which is expected to last the agency through the end of next year, barring any other unexpected events or visits, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Col. John O’Rourke.

Other local law enforcement agencies also were involved in protecting the president and vice president, but it is unclear how much money each agency spent. Requests for those figures Thursday were not immediately returned.

