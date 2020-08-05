105°F
Senate resolution calls racism public health crisis.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2020 - 3:12 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2020 - 3:32 pm

CARSON CITY — Amid a national reckoning on police violence against Black people and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Nevada Legislature may declare racism a public health crisis under a resolution set to be introduced in the state Senate on Wednesday.

The resolution, while symbolic, says the Nevada Legislature declares “that systemic racism and structures of racial discrimination constitute a public health crisis which is magnified by the disproportionately high impact of COVID-19 on communities of color and which affects the entire State of Nevada.”

“We’re bringing this because we have to recognize that this is a public health crisis. Racism, and all of the structures in our society have been co-opted by people who want to make a difference in terms of who is and who is not welcome to the table,” Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, said Wednesday. “They have used that power for years to make sure that the health care system has failed us. The education system has failed us. The criminal justice system has failed us.”

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color, especially the Black population, throughout the U.S. In the early months of the outbreak, the Review-Journal reported that the virus was disproportionately killing Black and Asian Clark County residents.

In the Las Vegas Valley, Black people make up just 12 percent of the population. But over the last five years, Black people make up 32 percent of the people shot by Las Vegas police, according to the department’s statistics.

Sen. Marcia Washington, D-North Las Vegas, said with instances of police violence toward Black people that have sparked protests across the nation, she is scared for her children and grandchildren.

“I worry if I will see them get out of elementary school, go to high school, go to college and become a productive citizen because of this police brutality,” Washington said.

Resolution expected Wednesday

The Senate Concurrent Resolution is slated to be introduced on the Senate floor later Wednesday, what’s expected to be the last day of the special session that was convened in part to address police reforms. The outcry for changes comes amid nationwide protests that followed the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody in May after an officer kept a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

It will come on the same day that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order declaring racism as a public health crisis, and creating the Black Leadership Advisory Council that will “elevate Black voices.”

Specifically, Nevada’s Senate resolution calls on the Legislature to distribute federal funding equitably into communities of color “in direct proportion to their disadvantages by individual racial category,” and calls upon lawmakers in the 2021 Nevada Legislature to take up systemic racism and structural issues.”

Sen. Dallas Harris, D-Las Vegas, said that the resolution is essentially taking a page of out of the Alcoholics Anonymous playbook when it comes to addressing systemic racism.

“Step one is to admit you’ve got a problem,” Harris said. “It’s something that we’ve all been afraid to address for so long, but you can’t address it if you don’t admit it.”

Harris said that not only has the system failed the Black community, “it’s working as it was intended to.”

“We’ve got to admit that we have a lot of work to do in order to unwind 400 years of barriers that were set up on purpose,” Harris added.

Spearman said she knows that some people get “uppity about Black Lives Matter,” and raise counter-phrases like “Blue lives matter” or “All lives matter.”

“If a house is on fire and the firefighters show up, they work on the house that is on fire,” Spearman said. “Every other house on that block is important, but you have one house that’s on fire. And our house in on fire now.”

Police reform passed

During the second special session, lawmakers passed a pair of bills aimed at tackling the issue of police reform.

Assembly Bill 3 banned police use of chokeholds and makes it mandatory for police officers to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force. Senate Bill 2 repealed portions of a bill passed in 2019 that reform advocates decried as granting police officers accused of misconduct even greater protections.

Some advocates, however, have said that the changes made during the special session haven’t gone far enough to address the policing problem.

Spearman said that lawmakers did “as much as we can do” in the condensed special session time frame, but hopes that what they did will lay a foundation for lawmakers to build upon next year when the Legislature reconvenes.

“If it’s up to me,” added Harris, “there is more that will be done. Not only should. There is more that will be done.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

