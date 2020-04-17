COVID-19 disproportionately killing black, Asian Clark County residents

The findings come from new data released by the Southern Nevada Health District on Friday morning.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The coronavirus is killing Clark County’s black and Asian residents at a disproportionately high rate compared to their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to new Southern Nevada Health District data released Friday.

Black, non-Hispanic people accounted for 16 percent of the county’s 124 reported deaths, but they make up only about 11 percent of the county’s population. Asian, non-Hispanic people accounted for 16 percent of the deaths as well, but they make up less than 10 percent of the population.

Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders also had a share of cases that was higher than their share of the population.

Black communities across the U.S. have seen a similar trend.

In states where demographic information about COVID-19 deaths is publicly available, about 42 percent of the victims were black, according to an Associated Press analysis published April 8.

Health district data also shows black county residents have contracted the new coronavirus at a disproportionately high rate compared to their white, Hispanic and Asian counterparts. As of Friday, they accounted for 17 percent of confirmed cases where the patients’ race and ethnicity have been identified.

Race/ethnicity data is still missing for about 36 percent of the county’s more than 2,700 cases. An influx of cases in recent weeks has overwhelmed local medical investigators.

More black residents could be dying of COVID-19 because they have higher rates of underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, which can exacerbate the effects of COVID-19.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @DavidsonLVRJ on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.