Sunrise ceremony honors Las Vegas shooting victims
The 60 people who were killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017, are being remembered at a sunrise ceremony.
Seven years after the worst mass casualty shooting in modern U.S. history, the Las Vegas Valley is set to remember the victims.
Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department are co-hosting a Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday morning at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.
Sixty people were killed in the shooting attack Oct. 1, 2017, during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Hundreds of others were wounded.
