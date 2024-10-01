Sunrise ceremony honors Las Vegas shooting victims

The 60 people who were killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017, are being remembered at a sunrise ceremony.

Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department co-host a Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocks with names of victims are seen at the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting memorial site at Reno Avenue and Giles Street in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department co-host a Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department are co-hosting a sunrise remembrance ceremony to honor the victims of the 1 October shooting in(Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Seven years after the worst mass casualty shooting in modern U.S. history, the Las Vegas Valley is set to remember the victims.

Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department are co-hosting a Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday morning at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

Sixty people were killed in the shooting attack Oct. 1, 2017, during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Hundreds of others were wounded.

