Senator tours convention center expansion, new people-mover

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) toured the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center with LVCVA President Steve Hill on Monday afternoon. (Elliot Bauman / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill tour the $989 million, 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill after riding the underground Vegas Loop during a tour of the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill emerge from a Tesla after riding the underground Vegas Loop during a tour of the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill tour the $989 million, 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill tour the $989 million, 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill tour the $989 million, 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill tour the $989 million, 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill on The Terrace during a tour of the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill tour the $989 million, 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks on The Terrace during a tour of the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill tour the $989 million, 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., talks to the news media with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill on The Terrace during a tour of the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., talks to the news media with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill on The Terrace during a tour of the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, May 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto toured the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s newest expansions Monday, including the Boring Co.’s recently revealed people-mover, as she turns her focus toward measuring progress made since the last COVID-19 stimulus package.

“As I’m home now and since we’ve passed these COVID relief packages, I want to make sure that money gets into these communities to beat this pandemic — to really focus on helping to open up our schools again and support the rebuilding and rebounding of our economy,” she said in an interview after her tour.

Cortez Masto said both the people-mover and latest convention center expansions show such a rebuild in action.

The senator said she is focused on ensuring the vaccination process is moving efficiently in Nevada, and the state is moving toward cutting its unemployment rate. She will hold an event at the College of Southern Nevada on Wednesday to discuss workplace development and training programs for Nevadans who may need retraining to switch out of sectors damaged by the pandemic before heading north to Reno at the end of the week.

The Senate passed the most recent stimulus package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, in March without a single Republican voting in support. It was the first of several rebuilding plans introduced by President Joe Biden, with Congress expected to attempt two more sweeping packages on infrastructure/jobs and family life in the near future.

While Cortez Masto is still looking at both packages, she stressed the importance of continuing the child tax credits and child care assistance passed in the Rescue Plan beyond the length of the pandemic recovery — a pillar of Biden’s recently revealed American Families Plan proposal.

“We have seen our families struggling here in Nevada, and our children, and we’ve got to do everything we can to not only support them but their families,” Cortez Masto said. “Get them back to work, good-paying jobs and an opportunity to succeed.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.