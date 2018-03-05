Several Nevada Republican incumbents file for re-election

With candidates officially being able to file for office today, the 2018 election season is officially upon us as.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske spoke about how bills from the last legislative session will affect business owners during a luncheon hosted by the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce at the Gold Coast on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

State Controller Ron Knecht, right, presents an alternative tax plan to Gov. Brian Sandoval's plan during a budget hearing Thursday, May 14, 2015, inside the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, talks with school children at a bill signing ceremony in Genoa on Friday, May 12, 2017. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With candidates officially being able to file for office today, the 2018 election season is officially upon us as.

Several incumbents, including Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Republican Controller Ron Knecht, Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., state Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, and Republican Assembly Leader Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, and Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, were among the first to file Monday morning.

As of 9:45 a.m., the only other filing came from Rick Shepherd, a Democrat running in Nevada Congressional District 2, which is held by Amodei.

The filing period ends at 5 p.m. March 16. All candidates must file in person at the secretary of state’s offices or local municipal election offices, depending on the race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.