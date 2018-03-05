Several Nevada Republican incumbents file for re-election

With candidates officially being able to file for office today, the 2018 election season is officially upon us as.
Several incumbents, including Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Republican Controller Ron Knecht, Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., state Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, and Republican Assembly Leader Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, and Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, were among the first to file Monday morning.
As of 9:45 a.m., the only other filing came from Rick Shepherd, a Democrat running in Nevada Congressional District 2, which is held by Amodei.
The filing period ends at 5 p.m. March 16. All candidates must file in person at the secretary of state’s offices or local municipal election offices, depending on the race.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
