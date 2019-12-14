51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Sign-ups on Nevada health care insurance exchange end Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2019 - 6:13 pm
 

Sunday at midnight is the deadline for enrolling for health insurance through Nevada Health Link, the online insurance marketplace operated by the state of Nevada.

Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid or don’t have insurance through an employer are eligible for health insurance through the exchange, Nevadahealthlink.com.

Nevada Health Link is the only place Nevadans can receive subsidies and tax credits that can offset the costs of insurance. Its plans cover the ten essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, including maternity care, newborn care, mental health, preventive care and pediatric dental care.

Nevadans who begin their application by the deadline will have until Dec. 20 to finish it, if necessary, Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, said on Friday.

Nevada Health Link’s call center has extended its weekend hours and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. For assistance, call 1-800-547-2927 or visit https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/find-assistance/.

Last year, nearly 84,000 people in Nevada purchased insurance through the online exchange.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders speaks before about 200 people at a rally at a c ...
Sanders talks mining, Medicare in Nevada
By / RJ

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was reunited with a Navy veteran who had been depressed to the point of suicide about medical bills, but who credited Sanders help with saving him.