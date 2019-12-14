Sign-ups on Nevada health care insurance exchange end Sunday

Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid or don’t have insurance through an employer are eligible for health insurance through the exchange, Nevadahealthlink.com.

People sign up for the exchange during an open enrollment event for Nevada Health Link at St. Rose Dominican Hospital San Martin Campus in 2017 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunday at midnight is the deadline for enrolling for health insurance through Nevada Health Link, the online insurance marketplace operated by the state of Nevada.

Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid or don’t have insurance through an employer are eligible for health insurance through the exchange, Nevadahealthlink.com.

Nevada Health Link is the only place Nevadans can receive subsidies and tax credits that can offset the costs of insurance. Its plans cover the ten essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, including maternity care, newborn care, mental health, preventive care and pediatric dental care.

Nevadans who begin their application by the deadline will have until Dec. 20 to finish it, if necessary, Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, said on Friday.

Nevada Health Link’s call center has extended its weekend hours and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. For assistance, call 1-800-547-2927 or visit https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/find-assistance/.

Last year, nearly 84,000 people in Nevada purchased insurance through the online exchange.

