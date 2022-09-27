Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum

Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo met with 400 members of the construction industry Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa to discuss their visions for the state if they win the gubernatorial election in November. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo met with 400 members of the construction industry Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa to discuss their visions for the state if they win the gubernatorial election in November.

With less than two months to go until the Nov. 8 election, the two candidates touched on developments and building regulations, affordable housing, balancing growth with water conservation and encouraging workforce training.

The Associated Builders and Contractors Nevada, Nevada Contractors Association and Southern Nevada Home Builders Association hosted the event and posed the questions.

Both Sisolak and Lombardo agreed that the state government should have a more limited role in land-use decisions, saying those should be made at the local level.

“I believe the state should stay out of the way,” Lombardo said.

Sisolak said he has worked with many developers as a county commissioner and saw first-hand how it can be difficult to get projects approved through the community.

“The state should assist wherever possible in terms of allocating this federal money,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak said the state needs to get more land available, whether that is through negotiating with the Bureau of Land Management so that developers do not have to spend as much on the land, because high land prices push home prices up.

On water, Lombardo said he thinks Nevada has failed in negotiating with the Colorado River commissioners.

“We’re in dire need because we’re farming in a desert. I think that is a failed concept,” Lombardo said. He wants to look at technology and see how the state can be more efficient.

Sisolak thinks the Colorado River states need to work together in figuring out ways to bring more water to the Colorado River. “I’ve worked on this issue for over a decade now. I studied water. I know how it works. This isn’t a Nevada problem. It’s a southwest problem.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.