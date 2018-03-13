Sisolak makes his Nevada governor bid official

The second and final week of candidate filings started with one of the biggest names in the 2018 election making his run official.

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak speaks to CCSD employees during a news conference at the Clark County Education Association building in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Democrat Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission chairman, filed to run for Nevada governor Monday afternoon in Las Vegas.

“Nevada faces serious challenges today and I believe I am the right candidate to make progress,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I believe that to make progress we must put aside our differences and find common ground. I will ensure that Nevada moves forward by bringing people together.”

Sisolak joins a group of 10 candidates who have officially thrown their names in the ring for the spot being vacated by Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is term limited.

Stephanie Carlisle, a Republican, and Asheesh Dewan, a Democrat, also filed to run for governor on Monday.

The last two major candidates who have yet to make their runs official, Republican Adam Laxalt and Democrat Chris Giunchigliani, are expected to file Tuesday. The filing period ends Friday.

A handful of other candidates filed for office Monday, including U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, who is running for her fourth term in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District.

The other candidates who filed Monday are:

■ 3rd Congressional District — Gil Eisner (Independent), Richard “Rick” Hart (Democrat)

■ 2nd Congressional District — Ian Luetkehans (Republican)

■ Lieutenant governor — Eugene Hoover (Republican)

■ Nevada Senate

District 2 — Mo Denis* (Democrat)

District 12 — Angelo Casino (Democrat)

District 14 — Thomas Kennedy (Independent)

District 20 — Byron Brooks (Republican)

■ Nevada Assembly

District 15 — Juan Manuel Chavez (Democrat)

District 20 — Alexander Bacon (Independent)

District 33 — Chris J. Johnson (Republican)

District 37 — Robbie Lucille Pearce (Democrat)

District 41 — Paris Wade (Republican)

■ North Las Vegas constable — Isaac C. Charles Sr. (Democrat)

■ Clark County School District trustee, District D (nonpartisan race) — Irene Cepeda, Leobardo Martinez Jr.

■ Clark County sheriff (nonpartisan race) — Matt Caldwell

* incumbent

