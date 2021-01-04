Sisolak names former interim DETR chief as policy director

Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Heather Korbulic, executive director of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, as his office’s policy director for the upcoming legislative session.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday appointed Heather Korbulic, executive director of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, as his office’s policy director for the upcoming legislative session.

“Her extensive experiences as executive director for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and more than decade of state service make her an excellent fit for this crucial role,” Sisolak said of Korbulic in a statement.

Korbulic previously served as interim director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation at the beginning of the state’s pandemic response last year. According to the governor’s office, she brings 12 years of experience working for various state agencies, including eight years as long term care ombudsman in the Aging and Disability Services Division and four as the health exchange’s director.

The position is temporary, and Korbulic will return to the health exchange after the session ends in June. The Legislature will meet beginning on Feb. 1.

