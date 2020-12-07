Sisolak orders flags to half-staff for ‘Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day’

The governor’s proclamation also recognizes the state’s namesake battleship, the USS Nevada, which was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the 1941 attack.

American ships burn during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1942. (AP Photo)

The USS Nevada’s departure from Pearl Harbor under tow by the USS Jicarilla on July 26, 1948. Bearing the scars of two atomic blasts, the Nevada is about to be bombed and shelled by ships and aircraft for four days before sinking. (Official U.S. Navy photograph)

USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Dec. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

On Sunday, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement ordering “the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all State public buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset on Monday, December 7, 2020 in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and to honor the lives lost in the attack at Pearl Harbor on Oahu, Hawaii on December 7, 1941.”

Also, in a proclamation, Sisolak said December 7 will be remembered in Nevada as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” to honor those who lost their lives during the attack that brought the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,400 lives were lost on Dec. 7.

The proclamation also recognizes the state’s namesake battleship, the USS Nevada, which was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the attack and was hit by six bombs and a torpedo. The USS Nevada was later used during the D-Day invasion in 1944 and the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in 1945.