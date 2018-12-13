Sisolak passes on White House event for incoming governors

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak passed an on invitation from President Donald Trump to the White House for a Thursday event with governors-elect from across the country to discuss policy with senior administration officials.

Nevada Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak delivers his victory speech at an election night watch party in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three Democrats who won governor’s races in large states — J.B. Prtizker of Illinois, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Tony Evers of Wisconsin — attended the event with eight GOP governors-elect.

Christina Amestoy, a spokeswoman for Sisolak, told the Review-Journal, that Sisolak was grateful for the invitation, but could not attend due to a “crunch time at our end.”

“If scheduling had worked out differently,” Amestoy added, “I would have been more than happy to send the governor-elect there.”

