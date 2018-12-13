Sisolak passes on White House event for incoming governors

WASHINGTON — Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak passed an on invitation from President Donald Trump to the White House for a Thursday event with governors-elect from across the country to discuss policy with senior administration officials.
Three Democrats who won governor’s races in large states — J.B. Prtizker of Illinois, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Tony Evers of Wisconsin — attended the event with eight GOP governors-elect.
Christina Amestoy, a spokeswoman for Sisolak, told the Review-Journal, that Sisolak was grateful for the invitation, but could not attend due to a “crunch time at our end.”
“If scheduling had worked out differently,” Amestoy added, “I would have been more than happy to send the governor-elect there.”
