Sisolak prepares $6M ad buy for fall campaign

In a sign of the tough campaign to come, Gov. Steve Sisolak reserved $6 million in advertising for the general election.

Governor Steve Sisolak (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Less than 24 hours after Nevada’s final primary ballots were cast, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is stepping on the proverbial campaign spending pedal.

Sisolak’s campaign announced Wednesday that it had made $6 million in fall media advertisements reservations that will run in Spanish and English in Las Vegas and Reno. The campaign said that the ads will highlight the governor’s first term in office, his future plans and “provide a contrast to Republican’s’ out-of-touch agenda.”

The high-dollar ad buys foreshadow what will be one of the most watched and most competitive gubernatorial races in the country as Democrats in battleground states such as Nevada head into November facing significant headwinds on inflation and rising gas prices.

“During his first term, Governor Sisolak kept Nevada a low-tax state, led the fastest economic recovery in the nation, and is taking unprecedented action to lower costs for Nevada families,” said Sisolak campaign manager Sam Barrett. “Governor Sisolak has a record Nevadans can trust, and while Republicans have spent the last year mudslinging and burning cash, our campaign is hitting the ground running to showcase the governor’s vision for Nevada and ensure his reelection.”

Without any real primary challenge, Sisolak has been able to build a substantial campaign war chest to take with him into November. His campaign had nearly $9.6 million cash on hand as of the most recent campaign finance reports that covered fundraising through March 31.

Lombardo meanwhile has been forced to spend amid a competitive primary battle, and had just under $3 million as of March 31.

The next deadline for campaigns to report fundraising numbers is July 15.

