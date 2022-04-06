Sisolak to announce cloud-training collaboration between Amazon, schools

The partnership will make Nevada one of the first states in the country to announce a collaboration between Amazon Web Services and K-12, higher education, and government workforce agencies.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the head of Nevada’s public schools will meet Wednesday to announce a collaboration with Amazon Web Services that will increase access to cloud computing skills training.

Cloud computing allows individuals and companies to access technical infrastructure and other IT resources over the internet, in lieu of using their own hardware and servers.

The partnership will make Nevada one of the first states in the country to announce a collaboration between Amazon Web Services and K-12, higher education, and government workforce agencies, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

Sisolak will be joined by an executive from Amazon Web Services and Jhone Ebert, Nevada’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, among others.

The announcement is planned for 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the College of Southern Nevada.

