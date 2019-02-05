Slain Reno couple’s relatives expected to attend State of Union

The daughter and two granddaughters of a Reno couple killed in January will be in the House gallery to hear President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.
The White House has invited relatives of Gerald and Sharon David to listen to the president lay out his plan to build a wall along the southern border of the United States. An undocumented immigrant, Wilber Martinez-Guzman, has been charged in Davids’ deaths.
Daughter Debra, granddaughter Heather and great-granddaughter Madison are expected to be in attendance when the president makes his case to the nation.
Trump has cited the slayings as evidence of the need to build the wall.