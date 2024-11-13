Some races close as ballot curing deadline passes

More than 7,000 ballots needed signature cures as of noon Tuesday. With some races coming down to under 100 votes, those ballots could have made a difference.

A few races from the Nov. 5 election were still too close to call Tuesday night after the deadline for curing signature problems on mail ballots passed.

As of noon Tuesday, 7,770 ballots needed signature cures in Clark County. Already, nearly 15,000 ballots have already been cured in the county. Most of the ballots come from voters not belonging to either the Democratic or Republican party.

The deadline to cure ballots was 5 p.m. Tuesday. Information on how many of those 7,770 ballots were cured before the deadline wasn’t immediately available.

Of the 7,770 that needed to be cured, 4,539 were either nonpartisan or a minor party, 1,772 were Republican and 1,459 were Democratic.

With close races coming down to just a few hundred votes, curing the remaining ballots could have swayed the election results.

In the race for North Las Vegas City Council, Robert “Twixx” Taylor and Ruth Garcia Anderson are neck-and-neck in vote counts. Taylor had 10,197 votes and Anderson had 10,162 as of Tuesday evening.

Republican challenger Lori Rogich is more than 900 votes ahead of Democratic state Sen. Dallas Harris in Senate District 11. Democrats Max Carter and Sandra Jauregui are each just over 300 votes ahead of their Republican challengers, Nancy Roecker and Rafael Arroyo.

The number of ballots needing to be cured is up from 2020, when 2,887 ballots across the state were tossed because they could not be cured. That represented 0.42 percent of mail ballots returned. To compare, 9,378 ballots needed to be cured this year, or 1.4 percent of mail ballots returned.

Other mail ballots have also been rejected, whether due to a wrong envelope, a missing ballot, or due to errors with the identifying marks. In Clark County, 803 ballots have been rejected; statewide, 1,516 have been rejected, representing 0.2 percent of ballots returned.

