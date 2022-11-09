Southern Nevada congressional races remain close; Amodei leads

Republican Rep. Mark Amodei appeared headed to re-election Tuesday while three Democratic congressional incumbents were locked into close races with GOP challengers in the Las Vegas Valley.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Eggs and Issues breakfast, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Mark Robertson, a Republican candidate for Congress District 1, poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Dina Titus at the Review-Journal studio in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Titus is a candidate for U.S. House of Representatives Nevada Congressional District 1. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dian Titus, left, and Mark Robertson, right.

April Becker, left, and Susie Lee, right.

Steven Horsford, left, and Sam Peters, right.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, seeking a seventh term in Congress, was being challenged in Nevada Congressional District 1 by Henderson businessman Mark Robertson, a Republican and retired Army colonel running his first race for elected office. Also running was Libertarian Ken Cavanaugh.

With early votes counted, Titus had 55 percent of the votes, Robertson, 43 percent and Cavanaugh, 2 percent.

An unknown amount of ballots have yet to be received and remain to be counted.

Other races also were too close to call.

Republicans were eyeing a potential upset win in Nevada Congressional District 3, where GOP real estate lawyer April Becker was trying to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Susie Lee in the “swing district” that includes the Las Vegas suburbs of Summerlin and Spring Valley.

With some early votes counted, Lee was leading Becker, 54 percent to 45 percent in the race that was to close call.

Republicans were hoping a “red wave” and historical midterm trends that favor the party without the White House would help them pick off a Nevada Democratic seat in their quest to win control of the House of Representatives.

Republicans, nationally, need only to flip five seats to win back the gavel they lost in the 2018 midterm elections during the Trump era.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., was expected by election analysts to fare better in Nevada Congressional District 4 than his Democratic colleagues in the Las Vegas Valley but still faced a competitive race against Air Force veteran Sam Peters.

With early votes counted, Horsford held a lead, but results in several counties were still outstanding. In Clark County, Horsford had 57 percent of early results released Tuesday, compared to 42 percent for Peters. The congressional district also includes Nye and rural Central Nevada counties.

Safe seat

Amodei was heavily expected to win re-election in the reliably “red” Nevada Congressional District 2 which includes Reno and northern portions of the state.

With early votes in Washoe and Churchill counties votes counted, Amodei, seeking a seventh term, was poised to win re-election over Democrat Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, Libertarian Darryl Baber and Russell Best, the Independent American Party candidate.

Amodei was leading Krause 53 percent to 45 percent in Washoe County, and had 77 percent of the rural Churchill County vote, compared to 19 percent for Krause and other opponents with 1 percent each.

Amodei defeated perennial GOP candidate Danny Tarkanian in the Republican primary in June to position himself for re-election in the solid red district. Tarkanian narrowly won a Douglas County Commission seat in 2020.

Redistricting by the Democrat-controlled Legislature diluted the once solidly “blue” congressional district that Titus has held for more than a decade. New lines were drawn to shift more Democratic performing precincts to the 3rd District to shore up Lee.

Instead, the Legislature’s redrawing made District 1 competitive in a year that has favored Republicans who have seized on the nation’s economic woes and global inflation.

President Joe Biden’s low approval rating, particularly in swing states like Nevada, has created headwinds for Democrats already battling historic trends that favor the party that does not hold the White House.

Biden never campaigned in the state for Nevada congressional Democrats or U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who was locked into her own battle with Republican Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

‘Turnout game’

Independent political analysts said the dynamics of the election cycle would make the outcome more the result of enthusiasm among party and independent voters in Nevada.

“It’s a turnout game more than anything else,” said J. Miles Coleman with the University of Virginia Center for Politics and Larry J. Sabato’s Crystal Ball, an election analysis newsletter.

In the run-up to the election, Lee huddled with officials and members of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 at the MGM Grand for a get out the vote rally for Democratic candidates.

The union, the largest in Nevada, has knocked on more than 930,000 doors with a goal to reach 1 million voters by Election Day, according to Bethany Khan, a Culinary spokesperson.

Republican and Democratic surrogates have stumped across the state for congressional candidates and incumbents in the Las Vegas Valley, where television, radio and social media are saturated with negative political attack advertisements.

In North Las Vegas, Horsford took part in a horse parade on Saturday to build enthusiasm in neighborhoods in his sweeping congressional district, which spans Mesquite to Pahrump and central Nevada counties.

Peters, a retired Air Force major, also was in North Las Vegas, knocking on doors and seeking support in the vote-rich portion of the congressional district.

On The Strip, Titus appeared Saturday at a Starting Line painting party at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest, one of many events that signify continued growth of the sports entertainment industry.

Robertson, meanwhile, campaigned in Henderson with Laxalt where the candidates spoke about their plans to fight inflation, crime and address border security.

